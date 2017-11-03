Damian Lillard Drilled A Clutch Step-Back Three To Help The Blazers Beat The Lakers

#NBA Jumpstart #Portland Trail Blazers #LA Lakers
Associate Editor
11.03.17

Getty Image

When the Portland Trail Blazers need a big shot at the end of the game, everyone who watches basketball knows exactly what’s about to happen. Damian Lillard is about to get the ball, he’s about to do something crazy, and the Blazers are going to have a really good shot at coming out on top.

Lillard has developed a reputation for being a big shot maker. That reputation was on display during the crazy, back-and-forth game between Portland and the Los Angeles Lakers, which ended with Lillard knocking down a step back three with 0.07 seconds left to give the Blazers a 113-110 victory.

Portland got the ball after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tied it up with a three of his own. Lillard was isolated against Brandon Ingram and went to work, lulling the second-year forward to sleep before hitting him with a lightning quick step back and winning the game.

