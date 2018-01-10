Getty Image

In a somewhat surprising development, The Oregonian reported last month that billionaire Blazers owner Paul Allen had organized some sort of investigatory probe to try and pinpoint the source of the team’s issues, with head coach Terry Stotts and GM Neil Olshey quickly emerging as its central targets.

Despite boasting one of the most expensive rosters around the league, the Blazers have been mostly treading water the past few seasons, performing just well enough to qualify for the postseason only to be promptly ousted by a superior Western Conference contender.

Clearly not content to carry on with this charade, Allen is exploring all of his options. But if superstar point guard Damian Lillard has his say, it won’t be Stotts who’s on the hot seat.