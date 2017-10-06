UPROXX

Damian Lillard‘s growing hip-hop career is no secret. It’s something he’s passionate about, it’s something he’s worked on for a long time, and the best part is, it’s something he’s good at. Lillard has bars, and his success, along with NBA players-turned-rappers before him, have helped make it acceptable for professional athletes to step outside the lines and try something different. They aren’t sticking to sports anymore, so to speak.

Lillard dropped his new album, CONFIRMED, on Friday to cap off what has been a fascinating couple of weeks for NBA musicians. Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams dropped his debut album T.A.T.N.W. (The Album That Never Was) on Sept. 26th. Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo released Songs For You on October 6th. Lance Stephenson, yes, Lance Stephenson, debuted a preview of his first single Better Believe It on iTunes Friday.

Lillard’s success is well documented at this point. Dame D.O.L.L.A., which stands for Different on Levels the Lord Allows, dropped his successful first album, The Letter O, in 2016. With CONFIRMED coming a calendar year later, Lillard is basically a professional rapper now. He said as much in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Music is a huge part of who he is as a person.