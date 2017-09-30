Damian Lillard Talks About His Love Of The Basketball In A New Web Series

#Portland Trail Blazers
09.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

You never forget your first love, and in the case of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, his love is with him at all times. His first love is a basketball, and like Tom Hanks in Cast Away, he hopes he and his love never part.

Lillard is teaming with Spalding in a new web series highlighting his love for the basketball. In the first video, the Blazers point guard talks about the improved grip when it comes to Spalding basketballs. The Oakland native even goes into how important gripping the basketball in late game situations matters by highlighting the most clutch shot he’s ever hit in his career: the 2014 Game Six series clincher against the Houston Rockets.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSSpalding

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 23 hours ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP