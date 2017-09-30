Getty Image

You never forget your first love, and in the case of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, his love is with him at all times. His first love is a basketball, and like Tom Hanks in Cast Away, he hopes he and his love never part.

Lillard is teaming with Spalding in a new web series highlighting his love for the basketball. In the first video, the Blazers point guard talks about the improved grip when it comes to Spalding basketballs. The Oakland native even goes into how important gripping the basketball in late game situations matters by highlighting the most clutch shot he’s ever hit in his career: the 2014 Game Six series clincher against the Houston Rockets.