Getty Image

Nike is now officially the uniform provider for the NBA, and on Friday night, they held a prime-time television event showcasing player representatives from all 30 teams modeling their new-look jerseys for the coming season. The sports apparel giant has also recently been unveiling new “statement” edition alternate jerseys that will debut next season.

Last week, they tweeted out images of a new Cavs jersey that honors their miraculous Game 7 win in the 2016 NBA Finals, and they also introduced a new Warriors uni called “The Town,” which pays homage to their Oakland roots.

The logo that appears on that jersey is apparently of an iconic Jack London Oak that resides near City Hall, which also happens to be the same image that Oakland-native Damian Lillard has tattooed across his chest.