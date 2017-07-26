Dan Gilbert Seems Unhappy The Pacers Took OKC’s Offer For Paul George Over The Cavs’

07.26.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert officially introduced new general manager Koby Altman at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon and, unsurprisingly, the focus of most questions was about the current turmoil the franchise is apparently in after Kyrie Irving requested a trade.

Gilbert and Altman, for the most part, dodged questions about Irving’s request and the status of trade talks, with Altman calling it a “fluid situation,” while Gilbert acknowledged that he still expects Irving to be at training camp when it begins in September. Aside from that, the two avoided giving much in the way of concrete answers to questions about the Cavaliers’ immediate future.

However, when the topic of Paul George came up, Gilbert was oddly forthcoming about his feelings towards the Pacers sending him to the Thunder for what seemed like a relatively paltry return of Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

