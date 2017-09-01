Would Dan Gilbert Actually Consider Selling The Cavs Down The Road?

Getty Image

In the aftermath of a renovation plan being nixed for Quicken Loans Arena, the rumor mill has been churning with regard to the Cleveland Cavaliers and owner Dan Gilbert. On Thursday, Gilbert sprung into action to declare that he would never move the franchise away from the city.

CLE,Let's put any silly rumors to rest: I will never move the Cleveland Cavaliers out of Cleveland. Period. And that's unconditional.@cavs — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) August 31, 2017

Considering there’s no walking back a statement that emphatic, one has to believe Gilbert when he says that. However, following that declaration, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com shed light on a bit of a loophole that could emerge that could leave the Cavs’ future up in the air when their lease with Quicken Loans Arena runs up in 2024 and keep Gilbert’s statement technically true.