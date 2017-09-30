Getty Image

As Donald Trump has inserted himself into the sports world, plenty of players have pushed back against the president’s efforts to critique or demean them via social media. We’ve seen players in the NFL and NBA fire back at Trump over his anti-protest stance and his efforts to control the narrative when the Warriors, and Steph Curry in particular, made it clear they had no interest in visiting The White House as NBA champs.

In the latter case, LeBron James came to the defense of Curry and went after Trump on Twitter, calling him a “bum” and explaining that you can’t revoke someone’s invite after they’ve already declined. This isn’t the first time James has criticized Trump, but it apparently created more outrage than it had in the past.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, whose company Quicken Loans supported Trump’s inauguration although he himself offered donations to Hillary Clinton and Chris Christie’s campaigns, found himself receiving voicemails and messages in response to LeBron’s tweet and found the content of those messages stunning.