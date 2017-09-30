After LeBron’s ‘Bum’ Tweet At Trump, Dan Gilbert Learned How Much Racism Still Exists

#Donald Trump #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
09.30.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

As Donald Trump has inserted himself into the sports world, plenty of players have pushed back against the president’s efforts to critique or demean them via social media. We’ve seen players in the NFL and NBA fire back at Trump over his anti-protest stance and his efforts to control the narrative when the Warriors, and Steph Curry in particular, made it clear they had no interest in visiting The White House as NBA champs.

In the latter case, LeBron James came to the defense of Curry and went after Trump on Twitter, calling him a “bum” and explaining that you can’t revoke someone’s invite after they’ve already declined. This isn’t the first time James has criticized Trump, but it apparently created more outrage than it had in the past.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, whose company Quicken Loans supported Trump’s inauguration although he himself offered donations to Hillary Clinton and Chris Christie’s campaigns, found himself receiving voicemails and messages in response to LeBron’s tweet and found the content of those messages stunning.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDAN GILBERTdonald trumpLeBron James

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 1 day ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 weeks ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP