D’Angelo Russell Got Mobbed By The Crowd After A Game-Winning Three At Dyckman Park

#NBA
08.09.17 23 mins ago

Getty Image

D’Angelo Russell seems to be adjusting to his new home in New York City pretty well, as the new member of the Brooklyn Nets decided to take part in a the summer league at Dyckman Park.

Russell had an up-and-down first two years with the Lakers, which ended with him getting criticized by new Lakers’ boss Magic Johnson before being shipped off to the Nets in a salary dump deal to get out from under Timofey Mozgov’s contract and clear room for Lonzo Ball. If Russell were lacking any motivation his first two years, he shouldn’t have any problems finding a spark to prove the doubters wrong in 2017-18 with his new team.

On Wednesday night, Russell gave the fans in New York a glimpse at his ability to perform under pressure, as he walked the ball up in a tie game and drilled a cold-blooded three to win the game 80-77 and get mobbed by the frenzied crowd (via Overtime).

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSD'Angelo RussellNBA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 10 hours ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP