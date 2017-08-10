Getty Image

D’Angelo Russell seems to be adjusting to his new home in New York City pretty well, as the new member of the Brooklyn Nets decided to take part in a the summer league at Dyckman Park.

Russell had an up-and-down first two years with the Lakers, which ended with him getting criticized by new Lakers’ boss Magic Johnson before being shipped off to the Nets in a salary dump deal to get out from under Timofey Mozgov’s contract and clear room for Lonzo Ball. If Russell were lacking any motivation his first two years, he shouldn’t have any problems finding a spark to prove the doubters wrong in 2017-18 with his new team.

On Wednesday night, Russell gave the fans in New York a glimpse at his ability to perform under pressure, as he walked the ball up in a tie game and drilled a cold-blooded three to win the game 80-77 and get mobbed by the frenzied crowd (via Overtime).