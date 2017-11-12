D’Angelo Russell Will Reportedly Miss ‘Several Games’ With A Knee Injury

11.12.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

The Nets and Lakers trade sending D’Angelo Russell to Brooklyn has, to this point, worked out well for both teams. Russell has shined for the Nets, averaging 20.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game to start his tenure in Brooklyn, while the Lakers are getting excellent play from rookie Kyle Kuzma, taken with the No. 27 overall selection sent to them by Brooklyn.

On Saturday, Russell scored 26 points in an eight-point Nets loss to the Jazz, but of primary concern for Brooklyn is the health of their young star point guard. Russell went down with a left knee injury late in the game, and on Sunday, the team officially announced he had a “left knee contusion.”

