D’Angelo Russell Is Out Indefinitely For The Nets After Knee Surgery

Sports Writer
11.17.17

Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets lost veteran point guard Jeremy Lin just days into the 2017-18 NBA season after he suffered a gruesome ruptured patella tendon in his right knee. As soon as Lin hit the floor, you could see him holding his knee muttering “I’m done, I’m done, I’m done.” It was later announced that Lin would miss the entire season, and the last thing the Nets needed was another injury to one of their point guards.

The bad point guard news for the Nets continued on Friday afternoon when general manager Sean Marks announced that D’Angelo Russell had to undergo a knee surgery of his own. According to Marks, Russell had arthroscopic knee surgery to remove loose bodies, and wouldn’t reveal a timetable for his return.

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSD'Angelo Russell

