D'Angelo Russell Explored Brooklyn With Another 'New Kid' In The Latest Kids Foot Locker Ad

#NBA Jumpstart
Sports Writer
12.22.17

YouTube/KidsFootLocker

D’Angelo Russell was in the midst of rejuvenating his basketball career in Brooklyn before suffering an unfortunate knee injury in mid-November. Russell had been playing his best basketball since getting drafted, carrying the Nets to a level of competitiveness nobody could have predicted this season.

Russell’s left knee injury required arthroscopic surgery, and despite the fact that we’re over a month removed from said surgery, the Nets have been reluctant to reveal exactly what’s going on with Russell’s knee. The party line from the beginning was that Russell would miss an undisclosed period of time, and the Nets haven’t deviated from that message.

Russell’s injury came just days after Jeremy Lin went down with one of the more disturbing knee injuries you’ll ever see. Lin was almost immediately ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee.

