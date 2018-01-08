D’Angelo Russell Will Practice With The Nets’ G League Team As He Nears A Return

01.08.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets have had next to no luck with their point guards this season. Both Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell required surgery that has kept them on the sidelines, with Lin slated to miss the entire season due to a ruptured patella tendon and Russell listed as out indefinitely after getting “loose bodies” removed from his knee.

The team did announce some good news regarding one of their point guards, as Russell is about to take a major step forward in his return to the floor. The Nets revealed that Russell will make the jaunt over to Long Island and practice with their G League squad. The news was first announced by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Around The Web

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSD'Angelo Russell

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP