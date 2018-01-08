Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets have had next to no luck with their point guards this season. Both Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell required surgery that has kept them on the sidelines, with Lin slated to miss the entire season due to a ruptured patella tendon and Russell listed as out indefinitely after getting “loose bodies” removed from his knee.

The team did announce some good news regarding one of their point guards, as Russell is about to take a major step forward in his return to the floor. The Nets revealed that Russell will make the jaunt over to Long Island and practice with their G League squad. The news was first announced by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.