USA TODAY Sports

Danilo Gallinari’s summer with the Italian national basketball team came to a premature end after he punched an opponent in a recent friendly matchup with the Netherlands and injured himself. Gallinari was frustrated after taking an elbow up high as he and Jito Kok battled for position on a free throw and went after Kok with a shove.

The incident escalated into Gallinari throwing and connecting with a right hook that led to his ejection and also a right thumb injury. Gallinari is reportedly fine to return in time for training camp with the Clippers later this fall, but his status with the Italian team isn’t great right now as his coach Ettore Messina — an assistant for the Spurs — ripped him when asked about the incident.

Messina told Italian media outlet Repubblica (as translated by Sportando) that, while Gallinari was apologetic and remorseful, Messina didn’t want to talk to him and expressed his frustration with the entire situation.