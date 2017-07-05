Danilo Gallinari is heading to Los Angeles. Reports had been swirling that he would join the Clippers via a three-team trade, and on Tuesday night, the teams reached an agreement. The news was broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who confirmed that Atlanta and Denver were also involved in the trade.
Danilo Gallinari Will Officially Join The Clippers Thanks To A Three-Team Trade
Brad Rowland 07.04.17 23 mins ago
