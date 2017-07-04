Getty Image

One thing that this free agency period hasn’t had is a massive trade that involves at least one superstar getting moved via a sign-and-trade. Thanks to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Denver Nuggets, we may be on the verge of getting one of those moves.

The news was originally broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reported that Danilo Gallinari was on the verge of committing to a deal with the Clippers. This would happen via a sign-and-trade with the Nuggets and the Hawks.

Free agent Danilo Gallinari is leaning strongly toward a commitment to the Clippers on a three-year deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017