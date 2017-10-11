Danny Ainge Thinks Isaiah Thomas ‘Doesn’t Know How Much I Love’ Him

Isaiah Thomas said he might never talk to Celtics general manager Danny Ainge again after he traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a strong statement, and one that was clearly disappointing to Ainge.

Thomas’ words came out in a Sports Illustrated story that dropped on Wednesday. Later in the day, reporters speaking to Ainge informed him that, while Thomas has “love” for Boston and his former teammates and fans there, coming around on the guy that abruptly traded him after a difficult, emotional season will be much harder.

Ainge seemed disappointed when told that Thomas might not ever talk to him again.