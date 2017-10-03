The Rockets GM Is Producing A Musical About Basketball Called ‘Small Ball’

10.03.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets have certainly had a busy summer, but general manager Daryl Morey seems to have had a busier one. In between trading for Chris Paul and spending months trying to make a trade for Carmelo Anthony work, Morey appears to have been working on a musical about basketball.

The New York Times has a long profile about Morey’s big theatre project, which is a musical about basketball called “Small Ball.” As it turns out, Morey is a huge theatre buff who is making his dreams come through on the stage as the show’s producer when it debuts in Houston next April.

Morey made his connections into the theatre world when he was doing a Q&A on Twitter. He was asked what he would be doing were he not an NBA general manager, and he said he’d be working in theatre. Jason Nodler, the artistic director at a theatre called Catastrophic, happens to be a Rockets fan who was made aware of Morey’s answer. The two connected, and from there they found someone to write the play and started putting it together.

Around The Web

TAGSDaryl MoreyHouston RocketsSmall Ball

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP