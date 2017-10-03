Getty Image

The Houston Rockets have certainly had a busy summer, but general manager Daryl Morey seems to have had a busier one. In between trading for Chris Paul and spending months trying to make a trade for Carmelo Anthony work, Morey appears to have been working on a musical about basketball.

The New York Times has a long profile about Morey’s big theatre project, which is a musical about basketball called “Small Ball.” As it turns out, Morey is a huge theatre buff who is making his dreams come through on the stage as the show’s producer when it debuts in Houston next April.

Morey made his connections into the theatre world when he was doing a Q&A on Twitter. He was asked what he would be doing were he not an NBA general manager, and he said he’d be working in theatre. Jason Nodler, the artistic director at a theatre called Catastrophic, happens to be a Rockets fan who was made aware of Morey’s answer. The two connected, and from there they found someone to write the play and started putting it together.