The Rockets Are Ready For A Deep Playoff Run Thanks To Daryl Morey’s Big Moves

02.24.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets were an absolute enigma last season. Going through two head coaches, constant rotational changes, and a myriad of skepticism, they ended the year in one of the most distraught and puzzling situations in the league. It was extremely impressive they even made the playoffs last year, but they’d have to answer a number of different questions regarding the direction of the team.

With concerns about his leadership qualities, a lot of the negative criticism was on James Harden and whether he could be the team’s primary star. But, that question could only be answered if they put the right pieces and coach around him. It wouldn’t be that simple as notable Rockets players like Terrence Jones, Dwight Howard, and Donatas Motiejunas were surely gone.

They had to go out and recruit players that fit what the new regime would want, along with making sure it fit into Harden’s game.

Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, who was considered to be on the hot seat after last season’s debacle, had to make swift and drastic change in order to keep Houston afloat in the top-heavy Western Conference. Only one-year removed from the Western Conference Finals berth, Morey knew he needed to get someone that Harden was familiar with. That’s when he reached out to Mike D’Antoni.

