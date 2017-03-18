The Rockets GM Took A Shot At Russell Westbrook’s MVP Credentials

Getty Image

One of the main arguments for Russell Westbrook’s MVP candidacy is that he’s on pace to become only the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season. Westbrook is averaging 31.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game with 14 games to play this season.

Westbrook isn’t a runaway MVP candidate, however, as Rockets guard James Harden is also considered a co-favorite to take home the award at the end of the season Harden is averaging 29.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game, and his 53.1 eFG percent is significantly higher than Westbrook’s (46.7 percent). Harden is also on the third-best team in the Western Conference, and his status as the best player on a very good team is one that has been pointed to by the likes of Steph Curry as the reason why he’ll end up with the edge over Westbrook.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey is also, unsurprisingly, among those that is being vocal in support of Harden’s MVP candidacy, and he has some thoughts on Westbrook’s MVP case being based off of triple-doubles. Morey, a staunch supporter of analytics, pointed out on Twitter that if we’re looking for someone making NBA history with their production, why is the triple-double the “random combo of numbers” we choose to marvel at, when Harden is making history of his own.