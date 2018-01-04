Even Draymond Green Had To Laugh At Dave Chappelle’s Bit About His Name

Netflix dropped a pair of new Dave Chappelle stand-up specials for New Year’s, which have been the talk of the comedy world (and beyond) since they were released for good and bad reasons.

Chappelle’s willingness to wade into problematic waters with regards to the sexual harassment claims against fellow comic Louis C.K. and attempts at making jokes at his victim’s expense caused plenty of outrage and backlash. While Chappelle probably could have heeded his own advice and waited before writing material about Louis C.K., much of the rest of his specials hit the mark.

One of the bits that blew up on social media, especially for NBA fans, was his riff on Draymond Green’s name being the “blackest sh*t I’ve ever heard.” Chappelle joked that if you type Draymond Green into Airbnb, it will log off automatically.

