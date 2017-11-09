Getty Image

In 2002, the Sacramento Kings controversially missed the NBA Finals. They were one game away from what would’ve been the Kings’ first Finals appearance and, potentially, championship in their history. The team went 61-21 and featured the likes of Vlade Divac, Chris Webber, Peja Stojakovic, and Mike Bibby. Sacramento took the NBA by storm and the cowbells that rang throughout ARCO Arena were as noisy as they’ve ever been.

Since that moment, however, success has been hard to find and coaches have moved in and out. It was a lottery team that never seemed like they’d make it over the hump. From Rudy Gay, to Tyreke Evans, to DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento perpetually possessed what looked like pieces that could bring them back to prominence.

But they couldn’t seem to cultivate and harness talent or get the right personalities to mesh in order to see the team flourish. Cousins, for example, was constantly at the center of an organization in turmoil and had to endure seven coaching changes in his eight season stint with the Kings.