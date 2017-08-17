Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale Joined LeBron James With A Passionate Rebuke Of Donald Trump

At a white supremacy rally in Charlottesville last weekend, violence erupted between members of a neo-Nazi faction and the anti-fascist protesters who showed up to decry their hate and bigotry, leaving countless people injured and one woman dead after one of the white nationalists drove his car into the crowd.

In the aftermath of those shocking and disturbing scenes, numerous current and former NBA players – including LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – have taken to social media and other platforms to speak out about racism in America and in many cases to direct their criticism at Donald Trump and his stunning reluctance to denounce the hate group at the center of the conflict as well as his insistence on assigning blame to the anti-fascist protesters involved.

Now, Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale has joined the fray. Perhaps best known for his epic “Take that for data” rant after a playoff game last spring, Fizdale spoke to The Commercial Appeal about the events in Charlottesville and gave a passionate rebuke of Trump and his response to the situation.

