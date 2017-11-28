Getty Image

Marc Gasol had a little to do with David Fizdale’s firing on Monday, though the Memphis Grizzlies general manager says it has more to do with saving the team’s season than anything.

Fizdale was fired on Monday amid speculation that Gasol’s benching was the last straw for the team’s star. The move caused an outcry from some notable Cleveland Cavaliers players, and may wondered what impact Gasol had on the move.

Though his brother, Pau, said he didn’t think Marc caused the firing, Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace said Gasol had some impact on the decision, but it was more the 7-12 start to the season and a 12th place position in the standings that sealed Fizdale’s fate.