Memphis Grizzlies GM: David Fizdale Was Fired To ‘Save The Season’ And Tension With Marc Gasol Was Indeed A Factor

11.28.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Marc Gasol had a little to do with David Fizdale’s firing on Monday, though the Memphis Grizzlies general manager says it has more to do with saving the team’s season than anything.

Fizdale was fired on Monday amid speculation that Gasol’s benching was the last straw for the team’s star. The move caused an outcry from some notable Cleveland Cavaliers players, and may wondered what impact Gasol had on the move.

Though his brother, Pau, said he didn’t think Marc caused the firing, Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace said Gasol had some impact on the decision, but it was more the 7-12 start to the season and a 12th place position in the standings that sealed Fizdale’s fate.

Around The Web

TAGSDavid FizdaleMARC GASOLMEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP