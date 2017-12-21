Getty Image

David Fizdale was unceremoniously fired earlier this season in the midst of an 8-game losing streak by Memphis. The news of the firing was shocking to most around the league, with many of Fizdale’s former players being unhappy with the Grizzlies’ decision.

There are plenty of reasons for the Grizzlies’ struggles beyond the head coach, like star point guard Mike Conley being out with an Achilles injury that is still lingering. The official language used by Memphis was that they determined it was best to let Fizdale go in order to “save the season,” but the underlying issue, which the Grizzlies even acknowledged as a “small role,” was tension between Fizdale and star center Marc Gasol.

Gasol insisted he didn’t push for Fizdale to be fired, but the Grizzlies confirming those battles did play a role don’t help the optics. To his credit, Fizdale has taken the high road in statements, as well as on Wednesday in his first appearance since his firing on ESPN’s The Jump. Fizdale was asked about the issues with Gasol and his feelings on his firing, and diplomatically shrugged it off as just something that happens in the NBA.