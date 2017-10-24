Getty Image

The 2013 NBA Draft seems like a lifetime ago, especially if you’re the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, LeBron James came back home, took his team to three straight Finals, and handed the city its first championship in more than 50 years.

At the time, the outlook wasn’t so rosy. Though they had a fledgling star in Kyrie Irving, they were a perpetual lottery team. And before former GM David Griffin made a name for himself as one of the savviest executives in the league, he was part of a front office that made some high-profile flubs.

The organization’s decision to Anthony Bennett with the No. 1 pick in 2013 was chief among them, and it’s something he’s had to come to terms with over the years, even if GM Chris Grant took the brunt of the blame. Here’s what Griffin had to say about that pick and why Bennett didn’t work out in the NBA in Jason Lloyd’s new book, The Blueprint: LeBron James, Cleveland’s Deliverance and the Making of the Modern NBA.