Former Cavs general manager David Griffin hasn’t spoken out beyond a statement released after he and the organization parted ways right before free agency. That changed on Monday when he appeared on ESPN’s The Jump to offer some enlightening insight into the Cavaliers, who are having a very interesting offseason.

Cleveland’s summer has not gone according to script, with the Cavs failing to make a splash addition in either free agency or on the trade market. Their roster-building issues were only compounded by Kyrie Irving’s shocking trade request, which has left the Cavaliers scrambling to find a trade partner that can offer them a package the meets Irving’s value as a 25-year-old star with two years remaining on his deal.

While, theoretically, the Cavs could let this linger into the season in order to hold out for a better deal, there’s risk involved in that play. Griffin explained on The Jump why that was a dangerous move and why he thinks Cleveland needs to make a move before camp begins.