Isaiah Thomas made his debut in front of a Cleveland Cavaliers backdrop on Thursday, which is notable because that’s the most associated he’s going to be with the Cavaliers in the near future. The former Boston Celtics point guard is still injured, and it doesn’t seem like anyone at Thursday’s introductory press conference believes Thomas will return to the court anytime soon.

Thomas refused to talk about his hip injury at the press conference, which was a bit of a bummer because that very injury was the reason the trade was in limbo for more than a week. Time has a tendency to move slow when you don’t want it to, and rehabbing an injury is never fun or easy, but plenty of people hoped they would get some sort of update on Thomas’ status or a potential timeframe for his Cavaliers debut.

That includes former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, who praised the trade as “tremendous” in an interview on NBA TV last week. Griffin has become something of a barometer for the Cavaliers offseason since he abruptly parted ways with the Cavs shortly before the NBA Draft.

But while the former Cavs GM was disappointed there was no update on Thomas’ hip, he praised the Cavaliers for how the team and GM Koby Altman handled the injury.