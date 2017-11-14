David Griffin Says He Would Have Traded Kyrie Irving If He Asked To Be Moved While He Was Cavs GM

#Cleveland Cavaliers
11.14.17 60 mins ago

Getty Image

David Griffin isn’t in charge of the Cleveland Cavaliers anymore, though he’s agreed with a lot of what the team has done since he parted ways with the franchise this summer.

He agreed that Kyrie Irving needed to go “quickly,” and he was happy with the return for Irving from the Celtics, calling it “tremendous” after the deal went down. He’s even said the team was in better shape than it was before he left as GM.

Griffin spoke on Siriux XM NBA radio on Tuesday and admitted that if Irving had come to him with a trade request, he would have found a way to make a trade work. He also defended Irving and gave a pretty interesting explanation for why Irving wanted out in the first place.

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDavid GriffinKYRIE IRVING

