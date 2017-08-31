Former Cavs GM David Griffin Called The Kyrie Irving Trade ‘Tremendous’

#Cleveland Cavaliers
08.31.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

He may not be working for the Cleveland Cavaliers anymore, but David Griffin is still a big fan of the direction the team’s headed. That starts, first and foremost, with the team’s decision to trade Kyrie Irving to the Celtics.

The circumstances of David Griffin’s departure from Cleveland are still a bit of an unknown, but he’s a big fan of the work the Cavaliers front office has done since he left town. Griffin and the Cavs parted ways shortly before the NBA Draft in June, and the team went on without an official general manager for some time before settling on someone already in the front office: assistant GM Koby Altman.

Griffin had already advised the Cavaliers to trade Kyrie Irving “quickly” once his request for a trade became public knowledge, but now that the trade is finally (finally!) complete he had positive things to say about the deal during a television interview.

