David Griffin Denied LeBron Ever Asked Him To Trade Kyrie Irving Or Anyone Else

01.03.18

When you’re as woke as Kyrie Irving, conspiracies abound. In a great feature by Jackie MacMullen over at ESPN on Wednesday, the veteran reporter was able to get Irving to finally open up about why he ultimately requested a trade last summer, and it turns out the All-Star guard had become convinced that both LeBron James and the Cavs’ front office didn’t want him around anymore.

LeBron, who has been reluctant to speak about the whole ordeal, quickly responded by saying that the whole thing is patently absurd, although MacMullen’s piece does seem to imply that former GM David Griffin — perhaps sensing some restlessness on Irving’s part — did indeed explore a few trade scenarios involving the four-time All-Star prior to his bombshell announcement.

However, Griffin went on the SiriusXM NBA Show on Wednesday and essentially rebuffed both of those notions, especially the idea that LeBron had requested the organization try to find a way to move Irving out of Cleveland.

