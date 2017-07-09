Getty Image

David Griffin will not be the next general manager of the New York Knicks. Reports indicated that Griffin pulled his name from the running to take over GM duties in New York on Sunday evening after the two sides struggled to agree on exactly what kind of authority Griffin would have in his role with the team.

As early as Sunday morning, reports pointed toward Griffin finding his way to New York’s front office, but things changed in the afternoon as the two sides clashed over his proposed duties with the team.