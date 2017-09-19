A Former Wolves GM Thinks Michael Beasley Can Replace Carmelo Anthony

Getty Image

Former Timberwolves GM David Kahn was notorious for overstating the value of his players, not to mention overpaying them. He once compared Darko Milicic – who he’d just awarded a huge unearned contract at the time – to a young Chris Webber in a live NBATV segment that turned super awkward when C-Webb rightfully took exception to his comparison.

Kahn has been out of a front office job for some time now after his reign of terror in Minnesota, which at one point included trading for a troubled Michael Beasley who had already punched his ticket out of Miami after being the No. 2 pick in the draft just a couple years prior.

Beasley, for his part, has admirably scratched and clawed to find his way back into the league, and the Knicks announced earlier this summer that they were bringing him in on a modest, low-risk short-term deal. But leave it up to David Kahn to blow that entirely out of proportion.