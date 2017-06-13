Tristan Thompson And David West Got In Each Other’s Faces And People Brought Jokes

#NBA Finals 2017
06.12.17 2 mins ago

ABC

Tensions between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers reached a boiling point in the second quarter of Game 5. Angered by the aggressive play of Kyrie Irving, Warriors reserve big man David West emphatically ripped the ball away from the Cavs All-Star as officials blew their whistles. Upset with West’s extracurricular activity, Tristan Thompson confronted the Warriors veteran and JR Smith swooped in with a push as for good measure.

After review, officials gave Smith, West and Thompson technical fouls, which really did little to diffuse the tension that still lingered in the air. But thankfully the internet is undefeated and since both Thompson and West nearly came lip-to-lip, there were plenty of excellent and humorous kissing-related jokes being tweeted out and shared on social media.

There was of course jokes about Thompson’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian:

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDAVID WESTGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA Finals 2017Tristan Thompson

