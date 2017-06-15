Getty Image

De’Aaron Fox is likely to be in direct competition with Lonzo Ball for the foreseeable future. It wouldn’t be the first time, as he admitted he’s used Lonzo’s loud father as motivation to beat his son on the floor.

Fox said that, much like the rest of the world, he hadn’t heard of LaVar Ball until he started making outrageous claims about Lonzo’s talent and started promoting his Big Baller Brand. Once he became the biggest mouth in basketball, Fox said it was easy to use his words as motivation on the court.

Fox told Andrew Sharp of Sports Illustrated that he was surprised LaVar got so much attention as Lonzo became a lottery pick in next week’s NBA Draft.