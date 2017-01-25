Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have been friends for years, and as we all know, LeBron loves to play with his friends. It’s something that’s been the subject of idle chatter for years — which of LeBron’s NBA superstar friends could eventually leave the team they lead and follow LeBron?

Though Carmelo may be in an awkward spot with Knicks management, he doesn’t seem to believe LeBron’s “We need a f*cking playmaker” rant was about him.

“You ask me a question if he thinks I’d want to play with him?’’ Anthony said. “Yes. I do think he’d want me to play with him. I don’t think he wouldn’t. But I don’t know if that comment was about me. I don’t think I’m the only playmaker in the NBA.’’

It would be laughable to connect LeBron’s desire to bring in a backup point guard or distributor to run the offense and help take the load off Bron and Kyrie Irving to a desire to bring in the ball-stopping, 33-year-old Anthony. He wouldn’t fit at all with their rotations (would LeBron play the two? Kevin Love to the bench?), and he certainly wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause to be a reserve, no matter what team it would be on. And that’s to say nothing of Melo’s massive salary and the issues it would create for Cleveland, which is already over the salary cap.

Carmelo, by his own admission, is not the only playmaker in the NBA — there are several other, more likely targets LeBron has his mind, no matter how close their friendship is.

(Via New York Post)