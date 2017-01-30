Getty Image

After years of just missing the cut, Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was finally named an All-Star this season. Jordan is regularly among the league leaders in rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage and is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

But after being snubbed so many times for the midseason festivities, Jordan wasn’t holding his breath about getting the nod. In fact, he was all set to take a little vacation until he got a call from his publicists. Via Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Jordan expected to be snubbed and had planned a vacation in Hawaii, so he wasn’t going to trust a rumor. But he eventually did get official word from the league that his elusive days of landing an All-Star selection had come to an end. “They said, ‘We just got a text from the NBA,’ ” Jordan told The Undefeated. “They were like, ‘Yo, they think you’re going to make it.’ [I asked,] ‘They think I’m going to make it or I made it? What do you mean, ‘they think,’ because I’m about to buy this trip.’ “They said, ‘Well, officially you made it.’ And I was like, ‘Oh s—-.’ I was superexcited.”

The All-Star game is the perfect venue for Jordan to showcase his otherworldly athleticism. Now, if we can only get him in the dunk contest – regardless of his outlandish demands – we can finally restore some balance to the universe.

(The Undefeated)