Who Are The Best Centers In The NBA Right Now?

DeAndre Jordan’s All-Star Nod Ruined The Hawaiian Vacation He Had Planned

01.30.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After years of just missing the cut, Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was finally named an All-Star this season. Jordan is regularly among the league leaders in rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage and is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

But after being snubbed so many times for the midseason festivities, Jordan wasn’t holding his breath about getting the nod. In fact, he was all set to take a little vacation until he got a call from his publicists. Via Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Jordan expected to be snubbed and had planned a vacation in Hawaii, so he wasn’t going to trust a rumor. But he eventually did get official word from the league that his elusive days of landing an All-Star selection had come to an end.

“They said, ‘We just got a text from the NBA,’ ” Jordan told The Undefeated. “They were like, ‘Yo, they think you’re going to make it.’ [I asked,] ‘They think I’m going to make it or I made it? What do you mean, ‘they think,’ because I’m about to buy this trip.’

“They said, ‘Well, officially you made it.’ And I was like, ‘Oh s—-.’ I was superexcited.”

The All-Star game is the perfect venue for Jordan to showcase his otherworldly athleticism. Now, if we can only get him in the dunk contest – regardless of his outlandish demands – we can finally restore some balance to the universe.

(The Undefeated)

TAGS2017 NBA All-Star GameDEANDRE JORDAN

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 9 hours ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 5 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP