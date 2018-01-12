DeAndre Jordan Suffered An Ankle Sprain During The Clippers’ Game Against Sacramento

#Los Angeles Clippers
01.11.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers have had horrible luck with injuries this year. In fact, heading into Thursday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings, the only player to suit up for every game this season was DeAndre Jordan, who has spent essentially the entire year at the center of trade rumors.

But on Thursday, Jordan finally got hit by the injury bug that has hit the team. Jordan went up for a dunk, and while he managed to throw down over Kings big man Skal Labissiere, he rolled his left ankle and went down in serious pain.

Like everyone who rolls their ankle playing basketball, there’s generally a range of how bad this injury can be. As the Clippers announced a little later in the game, this is way worse than a tweak, as Jordan will miss the remainder of the game with an ankle sprain.

The severity of this sprain is unknown, but this is terrible news for Los Angeles. Beyond the fact that Jordan has seemingly been on the trade block for months and having him head to the sidelines for an extended period of time could hurt his trade value, he is one of the leaders of the team and one of the faces of the organization. We’ll keep you updated in the event Jordan’s injury will keep him out for any extended period of time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSDEANDRE JORDANLos Angeles Clippers

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 2 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 3 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP