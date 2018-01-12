Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers have had horrible luck with injuries this year. In fact, heading into Thursday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings, the only player to suit up for every game this season was DeAndre Jordan, who has spent essentially the entire year at the center of trade rumors.

But on Thursday, Jordan finally got hit by the injury bug that has hit the team. Jordan went up for a dunk, and while he managed to throw down over Kings big man Skal Labissiere, he rolled his left ankle and went down in serious pain.

DeAndre Jordan rolled his ankle, about the last thing the Clippers need pic.twitter.com/oPUNP3klXa — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 12, 2018

Like everyone who rolls their ankle playing basketball, there’s generally a range of how bad this injury can be. As the Clippers announced a little later in the game, this is way worse than a tweak, as Jordan will miss the remainder of the game with an ankle sprain.

🚨Injury Update:🚨 WILL NOT RETURN: DeAndre Jordan (left ankle sprain) — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 12, 2018

The severity of this sprain is unknown, but this is terrible news for Los Angeles. Beyond the fact that Jordan has seemingly been on the trade block for months and having him head to the sidelines for an extended period of time could hurt his trade value, he is one of the leaders of the team and one of the faces of the organization. We’ll keep you updated in the event Jordan’s injury will keep him out for any extended period of time.