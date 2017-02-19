TNT

DeAndre Jordan made the NBA Dunk Contest, and in his first attempt, he brought out DJ Khaled and a DJ booth to jump over. Khaled held the ball over his head in one hand and, of course, was Snapchatting the dunk with the other.

Jordan succeeded on his first try with a solid dunk, nothing spectacular, but the showmanship was strong enough to earn a 41 from the judges. It wasn’t the smoothest of dunks, as he clipped Khaled’s arm with his leg and didn’t do anything more than cock it back and throw it down, but any time you can dunk on DJ Khaled you have to take that opportunity.