DeAndre Jordan Wants Eric Bledsoe To ‘Come Back Home’ To The Clippers

#NBA Tipoff #Los Angeles Clippers
10.22.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Eric Bledsoe seems like he’s ready to leave Phoenix. On the same day that the Suns fired head coach Earl Watson, Bledsoe tweeted that he no longer wants to “be here.” While it was a bit vague as to what he meant, the assumption is that this is a way for Bledsoe to demand a trade through social media.

Bledsoe wasn’t the only NBA player to send out a vague tweet this afternoon, as Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan decided to get in on the fun. And just like the post that Bledsoe made, this tweet looked like it had to do with the current situation regarding Phoenix’s point guard.

Jordan hit send on a tweet that wants someone to come home, and it’s not a stretch to assume he means his former teammate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSDEANDRE JORDANEric BledsoeLos Angeles ClippersNBA TipoffPHOENIX SUNS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP