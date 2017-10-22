DeAndre Jordan Wants Eric Bledsoe To ‘Come Back Home’ To The Clippers

Getty Image

Eric Bledsoe seems like he’s ready to leave Phoenix. On the same day that the Suns fired head coach Earl Watson, Bledsoe tweeted that he no longer wants to “be here.” While it was a bit vague as to what he meant, the assumption is that this is a way for Bledsoe to demand a trade through social media.

Bledsoe wasn’t the only NBA player to send out a vague tweet this afternoon, as Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan decided to get in on the fun. And just like the post that Bledsoe made, this tweet looked like it had to do with the current situation regarding Phoenix’s point guard.

Jordan hit send on a tweet that wants someone to come home, and it’s not a stretch to assume he means his former teammate.