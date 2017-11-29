DeAndre Jordan Finds It ‘Humbling’ He’s At The Center Of Trade Rumors

Getty Image

It’s been a weird year in Los Angeles. The Clippers thought they’d be able to replace Chris Paul by bolstering their bench and adding Danilo Gallinari to their starting rotation, but instead, a series of injuries to their backcourt has led to the team sitting at 8-11 on the year. And just when things could not get hurt, Blake Griffin went down with a knee injury that will hold him out for about two months.

All of this has led to rumblings about whether or not the team should blow it up, and whenever that topic comes up, the name at the center of trade talks is veteran big man DeAndre Jordan. While Jordan has spent his entire professional career with the Clippers, his ability to defend and rebound makes him a potentially intriguing addition for any team, even if he gets paid a whole lot of money.

Jordan spoke about the rumblings with Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, and made it a point to mention that it’s cool that teams want to bring him in.

“It’s humbling. It shows that other people want you and that you have value,” Jordan told Bleacher Report on Monday. “It’s my 10th season. I’m happy here.”

Jordan is one of those guys who would be weird to see in any other team’s jersey, as he’s been one of the foundational pieces of the Clippers throughout his career. The good news, though, is that even though he’s happy in Los Angeles, Jordan seems like he’s taking being mentioned in trade talks as a positive.