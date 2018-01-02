The 76ers’ G League Team Will Wear Incredible Spongebob Uniforms On Wednesday Night

#Philadelphia 76ers
The Delaware 87ers (the Philadelphia 76ers’ G League affiliate) will celebrate Nickelodeon Night on Wednesday when they host the Erie Bayhawks, because minor league sports teams have the very best gimmicks.

Nickelodeon Night isn’t just a way to target families and tap into 90’s kid nostalgia to fill the arena, as the 87ers will be donating some of the proceeds from ticket sales and a jersey auction to charity in the form of Child, Inc. To celebrate the occasion, Delaware will rock some incredible Spongebob themed uniforms with players donning yellow jerseys and shorts that look like Spongebob’s clothing. If they have yellow socks it will really pull it all together.

