DeMar DeRozan Is Very Upset With Sports Illustrated’s Player Rankings

With a month left before the start of the NBA season, it’s officially season preview time and that means player rankings. It’s an annual tradition for sites to rank the Top 100 or Top 50 players in the league that ends with lots of people upset and yelling (DIME will have a Top 25 list coming out soon, so we’re not immune to this).

Rankings of all kinds are things people love to read because it gets them riled up. Its why everyone does it, because it sparks conversation and sharing of posts. However, the thing about ranking players is that the players themselves can see it too. When you rank 100 players, as Sports Illustrated does, that means there are probably 50 players, at minimum, that won’t be thrilled with where they’re placed, and another 100-plus upset they weren’t featured at all.

The first player we’ve seen react to these lists that debuted this week is DeMar DeRozan, who posted a very simple message to being ranked as the league’s 36th best player by Sports Illustrated.