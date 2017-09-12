DeMar DeRozan Is Very Upset With Sports Illustrated’s Player Rankings

#NBA
09.12.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

With a month left before the start of the NBA season, it’s officially season preview time and that means player rankings. It’s an annual tradition for sites to rank the Top 100 or Top 50 players in the league that ends with lots of people upset and yelling (DIME will have a Top 25 list coming out soon, so we’re not immune to this).

Rankings of all kinds are things people love to read because it gets them riled up. Its why everyone does it, because it sparks conversation and sharing of posts. However, the thing about ranking players is that the players themselves can see it too. When you rank 100 players, as Sports Illustrated does, that means there are probably 50 players, at minimum, that won’t be thrilled with where they’re placed, and another 100-plus upset they weren’t featured at all.

The first player we’ve seen react to these lists that debuted this week is DeMar DeRozan, who posted a very simple message to being ranked as the league’s 36th best player by Sports Illustrated.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANNBATORONTO RAPTORS

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP