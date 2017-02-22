The Kings Are The Worst Organization In Sports

It took just 12 days for Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac to break the promise he made to DeMarcus Cousins and the city of Sacramento. Divac had a “face-to-face meeting” with Cousins earlier this month, promising him he would not be traded, and then he spoke with ESPN’s Marc Stein to do the same: “We’re not trading DeMarcus. We hope he’s here for a long time.”
Instead, there was Divac, working the phones on Sunday night during the NBA All-Star Game — the one in which Cousins represented the Kings — finalizing a deal that made his statements to both Cousins and ESPN a lie. Cousins seemingly found out about the trade during the media scrum following the game, after noting that the scrum around him was larger than usual and something must have happened.
The following day, while the NBA was still reeling from the entire incident, Cousins bid the city a tearful goodbye and pledged to continue doing the great work in the community that he’d been lauded for over the past few years.
The entire incident was peak Kings, a team that has for nearly a decade – through two ownership groups and countless head coaches and general managers and two arenas – been the worst organization in all of sports. What followed was a day of madness, where Divac stepped in front of a gaggle of reporters and admitted that he’d had better deals for Cousins but foolishly turned them down. Then he seemed to burn the remaining remnants of whatever bridge was left between Cousins and the organization by saying the Kings were looking for culture and character and wanted to build through the draft.
I’m not going to argue that the Kings are anywhere near the best organization in basketball but I’m gonna have to defend Vlade. He’s only been there since 2015 and isn’t making these current decisions, the owner is a nut. Also, no organization is going to say they’re looking to trade a player any more than they say a coach is on the hot seat. That’s their guy until they pull the trigger.
And the trades you mentioned. They made some bad picks but 15 teams should have taken Kawhi Leonard (Indiana drafted him at #15 and traded him for George Hill and change) in 2011. And in 2012 Charlotte, Washington and Cleveland passed on Andre Drummond and Dame Dolla. Golden State and Toronto had a chance to take Drummond after Dolla was taken but took lesser talent. And every team had at least one shot to take Dray Green who fell to #35 that year.
For what its worth. In basketball, my vote is for the Brooklyn Nets since Prokhorov took over. Cleveland Browns overall.
It’s crazy to think at one point the Kings had Boogie, Hassan Whiteside, AND Isaiah Thomas and couldn’t win.
Worst in sports? Are we just gonna act like he 49ers and Browns don’t exist? Everything you said about the Kings – meddlesome owner, GM with no experience, going through coaches like hookers go through johns – can be said about the 49ers. And the Last time the Browns made the playoffs, the Kings were actually a good team (they were in the conference finals the spring before). This Kings organization is a shit show, but they don’t get the crown (no pun intended) without a fight.