DeMarcus Cousins Stopped An Interview To Yell About An Alabama Interception

#College Football
01.08.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The NBA rolled out a full slate on Monday evening and, despite the fact that the College Football Playoff sapped most of the oxygen in the sports world, the league produced some interesting action. One such contest was a victory from the New Orleans Pelicans at the hands of the Detroit Pistons, in which DeMarcus Cousins produced 20 points and 10 rebounds to aid in his team claiming the win.

After the game, Cousins was being interviewed in typical fashion when it comes to a star-level player. Then, something weird happened.

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis intercepted a pass from Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm in the third quarter and, well, Cousins witnessed it live. On cue, he reacted.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSALABAMA CRIMSON TIDECOLLEGE FOOTBALLCOLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFDEMARCUS COUSINSNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP