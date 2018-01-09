Getty Image

The NBA rolled out a full slate on Monday evening and, despite the fact that the College Football Playoff sapped most of the oxygen in the sports world, the league produced some interesting action. One such contest was a victory from the New Orleans Pelicans at the hands of the Detroit Pistons, in which DeMarcus Cousins produced 20 points and 10 rebounds to aid in his team claiming the win.

After the game, Cousins was being interviewed in typical fashion when it comes to a star-level player. Then, something weird happened.

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis intercepted a pass from Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm in the third quarter and, well, Cousins witnessed it live. On cue, he reacted.