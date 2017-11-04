DeMarcus Cousins Confirmed He Made A ‘Business Decision’ On A Dennis Smith Jr. Dunk

11.04.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

Defense is important in basketball. But sometimes, so is saving face.

In a world full of highlights of big dunks and clutch shots, being the poor guy on the other end of a monster slam is embarrassing. It’s a disrespect with a language all its own, and often players decide it’s simply not worth it to get dunked on, especially when defending seems to be a Sisyphean task.

This is often referred to as a “business decision,” but most players rarely admit that they’re taking their foot off the gas on certain plays during a game.

DeMarcus Cousins, however, is not most players. Not only did he make a business decision on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks, he admitted as much on Instagram after the game.

Around The Web

TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSDennis Smith Jr.NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 5 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP