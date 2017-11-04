Getty Image

Defense is important in basketball. But sometimes, so is saving face.

In a world full of highlights of big dunks and clutch shots, being the poor guy on the other end of a monster slam is embarrassing. It’s a disrespect with a language all its own, and often players decide it’s simply not worth it to get dunked on, especially when defending seems to be a Sisyphean task.

This is often referred to as a “business decision,” but most players rarely admit that they’re taking their foot off the gas on certain plays during a game.

DeMarcus Cousins, however, is not most players. Not only did he make a business decision on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks, he admitted as much on Instagram after the game.