The DeMarcus Cousins era began in New Orleans on Thursday evening, and his debut came with mixed results. Cousins himself was lights-out, falling one blocked shot short of a 5×5, while Anthony Davis was his usual tremendous self. Unfortunately, the overall performance of Cousins’ new team was considerably lacking and the scoreboard illustrated that to the tune of a 129-99 blowout defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets.

First and foremost, there is no great shame in losing, even in lopsided fashion, to the Rockets. Houston’s offense is basically the worst unit that a team trying to find its footing on the defensive end can face, and the Rockets were brilliant in knocking down 20 three-pointers while scoring at a clip of 124.4 points per 100 possessions. Make no mistake, some of that had to do with shoddy defense from New Orleans, but Houston’s shooters were found in perfect situations by James Harden and it was an avalanche on that end of the floor.

Still, there were positives to dwell on for Pelicans fans and Cousins supporters, namely in the fact that both the newly-acquired big man and his All-NBA counterpart did what everyone expects them to do. Cousins produced 27 points (on 11-for-19 shooting) to go along with 14 points, five assists, five steals and four blocks, putting together one of his best across-the-board efforts of the entire season. Davis kept pace with 29 points and nine rebounds on his own and there were moments in which it is easy to see how the two uber-talented frontcourt players can and will play off one another to create mismatches.