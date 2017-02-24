Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

DeMarcus Cousins And Anthony Davis Gave Us A Glimpse Of A Dominating Duo

02.24.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

The DeMarcus Cousins era began in New Orleans on Thursday evening, and his debut came with mixed results. Cousins himself was lights-out, falling one blocked shot short of a 5×5, while Anthony Davis was his usual tremendous self. Unfortunately, the overall performance of Cousins’ new team was considerably lacking and the scoreboard illustrated that to the tune of a 129-99 blowout defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets.

First and foremost, there is no great shame in losing, even in lopsided fashion, to the Rockets. Houston’s offense is basically the worst unit that a team trying to find its footing on the defensive end can face, and the Rockets were brilliant in knocking down 20 three-pointers while scoring at a clip of 124.4 points per 100 possessions. Make no mistake, some of that had to do with shoddy defense from New Orleans, but Houston’s shooters were found in perfect situations by James Harden and it was an avalanche on that end of the floor.

Still, there were positives to dwell on for Pelicans fans and Cousins supporters, namely in the fact that both the newly-acquired big man and his All-NBA counterpart did what everyone expects them to do. Cousins produced 27 points (on 11-for-19 shooting) to go along with 14 points, five assists, five steals and four blocks, putting together one of his best across-the-board efforts of the entire season. Davis kept pace with 29 points and nine rebounds on his own and there were moments in which it is easy to see how the two uber-talented frontcourt players can and will play off one another to create mismatches.

TAGSANTHONY DAVISDEMARCUS COUSINSHouston RocketsNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP