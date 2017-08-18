Add DeMarcus Cousins To The List Of NBA Players Who Don’t Respect Donald Trump

08.18.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Unlike Donald Trump, DeMarcus Cousins has no respect for Confederate statues and monuments. And Cousins, therefore, has no respect for Trump. The New Orleans Pelicans star had strong demands when a reporter asked him his thoughts on the removal of monuments celebrating the losers of the US Civil War.

TMZ got video of Cousins enthusiasticaly supporting the removal of said monuments, which has happened in a number of ways in recent days. Some cities and governing bodies have chosen to remove them voluntarily, while some citizens in North Carolina chose to do it themselves.

Donald Trump has called said monuments to slavery and oppression “beautiful,” but Boogie has no time for any of that.

