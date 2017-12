Getty Image

Anthony Davis put Ron Baker on a poster on Saturday night, dunking on him in a game between the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans in NOLA. Kristaps Porzingis almost helped the Knicks come back to win it in the end, but the signature moment of the game will go down as AD’s big dunk.

It was a great one, but it was punctuated by a flying effort from Baker to stop it. Unfortunately for Baker, it didn’t go too well for him.